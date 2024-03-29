Pokey O's Cookies & Ice Cream Rockwall
Main
Ice Cream Sandwiches
- Pokey O's Ice Cream Sandwich$6.99
Our signature item! A single scoop of creamy Blue Bell Ice Cream pressed between two fresh-baked cookies.
- Pokey O's Combo$7.99
A single Pokey O's Ice Cream Sandwich and one bottle of water.
- Pokey-O-My-Gosh$8.99
A super-sized ice cream sandwich! Three scoops of creamy Blue Bell Ice Cream pressed between two giant State Fair cookies.
Cookies
- Single Cookie$2.25
A single fresh-baked homemade Pokey O's cookie.
- Cookie Cup$5.35
One fresh-baked homemade Pokey O's cookie and one scoop of Blue Bell Ice Cream in a cup.
- Iced Cookie Cup$6.35
One fresh-baked homemade Pokey O's cookie with icing on top and one scoop of Blue Bell Ice Cream in a cup.
- State Fair Cookie Cup$6.99
One giant homemade Pokey O's cookie and a super-size scoop of Blue Bell Ice Cream.
Ice Cream
- Single Scoop$3.85
A single scoop of delicious Blue Bell Ice Cream in either a cup or a cone.
- Double Scoop$5.75
Two scoops of delicious Blue Bell Ice Cream in either a cup or a cone.
- Triple Scoop$7.10
Three scoops of delicious Blue Bell Ice Cream in either a cup or a cone.
- Hand-Packed Pint$7.10
One pint of delicious Blue Bell Ice Cream, scooped with love and hand-packed by our team.
- Ice Cream Sundae
One or two scoops of creamy Blue Bell Ice Cream with your choice of toppings.
Drinks
- Milkshake/Malt$5.49
Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla, Dutch Chocolate, or Strawberry ice cream blended with milk and served with your choice of toppings.
- Big Dog Shake$6.99
A Pokey O's milkshake with an extra scoop of Blue Bell Ice Cream and your choice of toppings.
- Ice Cream Float$4.49
Your choice of soft drink served over a scoop of creamy Blue Bell Ice Cream.
- Bottled Water$2.00
One refreshing bottle of water from our refrigerator.
- Soft Drink$3.00
One refreshing soft drink from our refrigerator.
To-Go
- Half-Dozen Cookies$8.99
Six (6) fresh-baked homemade Pokey O's cookies in a box.
- Dozen Cookies$17.99
Twelve (12) fresh-baked homemade Pokey O's cookies in a box.
- Two Dozen Cookies$35.99
Twenty-four (24) fresh-baked homemade Pokey O's cookies in a box. Choose up to 2 flavors!
- Pokey Pack To-Go$13.99
Six (6) fresh-baked homemade Pokey O's cookies in a box, and one pint of hand-packed Blue Bell Ice Cream.
- Super Pokey Pack To-Go$22.99
Twelve (12) fresh-baked homemade Pokey O's cookies in a box, and two pints of hand-packed Blue Bell Ice Cream.
Toppings
Online Orders
